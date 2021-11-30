Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court during abortion hearing(12 images)
Demonstrators in support of legal abortion and anti-abortion gather outside the Supreme court as the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on the Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, is heard in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. It is expected to be a direct challenge to the 1973 decision to Roe v. Wade landmark case.
Protesters gather Wednesday at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI