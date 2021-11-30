Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported in U.S.
Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM

Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court during abortion hearing(12 images)

Demonstrators in support of legal abortion and anti-abortion gather outside the Supreme court as the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on the Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, is heard in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. It is expected to be a direct challenge to the 1973 decision to Roe v. Wade landmark case.

Protesters gather Wednesday at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The court heard today the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on the Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Supporters of legal abortion block the streets near the Supreme Court. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Protesters hold signs with the faces of Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
