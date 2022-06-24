Trending
Updated: June 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM

Demonstrators gather at Supreme Court after Roe vs. Wade overturned(12 images)

Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion rights issue gathered at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022 after the court ruled to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The landmark 1973 decision protected the constitutional right to an abortion. The new ruling sends the issue to the states.

Abortion opponents celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protection in Washington on Friday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Abortion opponents cheer the court victory. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Demonstrators from both sides of the issue face off. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Abortion-rights protesters decry the new ruling. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
