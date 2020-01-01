Democrats campaign in Iowa ahead of caucus(14 images)
The Democratic primary to determine who will challenge GOP President Donald Trump in the November election takes a big step forward with the Iowa Caucus on Monday. It is the first caucus in the nation, so among the first opportunities for voters to show their support for a favorite. Get a rundown of who's in the race here.
2020 Democratic presidential candidates, from left to right, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar gather onstage for a debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Biden speaks at a community event in Ames on January 21. Candidates continue to campaign ahead of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday. Biden has said that approaching the Middle East with diplomacy could alleviate the violence and tension felt with the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
In her campaign, Klobuchar has also cited a lack of support among Democrats for a Medicare for All plan and said the focus in the healthcare debate should be on solving specific issues under a nonprofit public option. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., greets supporters as he concludes a town hall campaign stop in Newton on January 15. Buttigieg unveiled a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that aims to improve water quality, public transit and the national Highway Trust Fund. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI