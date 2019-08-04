Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Renewable energy
Flying car
Markets plummet
8chan
Chicago shootings
El Paso shooting
Mitch McConnell
Donald Trump
Hemp textiles
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Aug. 5, 2019 at 3:51 PM
Dayton, Ohio mourns victims of mass shooting
(12 images)
The community in Dayton, Ohio memorializes those slain in a mass shooting on August 4, 2019, in the Oregon District entertainment area.
Nine people
were killed -- as was the gunman.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Finesse McNichols, whose brother Thomas "T.J." McNichols was killed in the shooting, is comforted by friends at a memorial near the scene of the crime. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A flower rests in a bullethole in a window near Ned Peppers bar where the shooting occurred. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A picture of Thomas McNichols was placed by his sister Finesse. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Authorities said the gunman was shot
dead
by police within 30 seconds. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Friends console one another as they pay their respects to the nine victims of a mass shooting. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mourners console one another as they pay their respects. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Natalie Dristcolo and Amber Lannon bring flowers as they pay their respects. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder in fall
4 killed, 43 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Hemp textiles made in U.S. will take time, experts say
Trump urges changes to mental health laws after weekend shootings
Network provider drops website 8chan after El Paso shooting
Latest News
368 canines participate in Guinness record-breaking dog photo shoot
Study: Opioid recovery requires more treatment than alcohol recovery
Scientists consider 'human-made volcano' to slow global warming
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie returning to 'American Idol'
USS Carter Hall travels to Brazil for UNITAS LX exercises
Back to Article
/