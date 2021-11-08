Crow Nation members perform at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier centennial(13 images)
Members of the Crow Nation perform during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday. The plaza at the tomb was open for the public to lay flowers for the first time in almost a century. The original burial took place November 9 and 10, 1921.
Members of the Crow Nation perform in the Memorial Amphitheater during a opening ceremony centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI
Harry Rock Above, of the Crow Nation and descendent of Crow Nation Chief Plenty Coups, speaks in front of the Grand Staircase. Chief Plenty Coups attended the original burial 100 years ago. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI