Trending
Yellowstone bison
Famous birthdays
Weather
Marine death
Jeffrey Epstein
WWE
Teen Choice Awards
Daycare fire
Prison escape
Meteor shower
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Aug. 12, 2019 at 10:53 AM
Corn dogs, sheep and politics: Scenes from the Iowa State Fair
(19 images)
The Iowa State Fair draws spectators looking for food and entertainment, as well as presidential candidates looking for votes and leaders in agriculture. The 2019 fair runs August 8-18 in Des Moines.
(
0
)
A boy hangs on tight as he participates in a "Mutton Busting" sheep riding rodeo on Saturday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A young rider takes a tumble during the "Mutton Busting" sheep riding rodeo. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A young man with a Superman T-shirt eyes a super-size corndog. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Voters are invited to cast a kernel in jars for presidential candidates, many of whom use the fair as a place to stump ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Visitors pass a dairy cow. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
This John Deere tractor has a price tag of $540,000. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A colorful umbrella provides protection from threatening skies under a midway ferris wheel. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
