Congress certifies Electoral College vote(30 images)
Members of the U.S. House and Senate met in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College's votes to elect Democrat Joe Biden as president. The certification is usually a pro-forma affair, but it was disrupted by a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Lawmakers certified the results early on Thursday after working through the night.
Vice President Mike Pence (L), R-Ind., hands the West Virginia certification to staff as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after working through the night at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI
Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election, affirming the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over GOP President Donald Trump. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI
Members of Congress returned to the process following more than 6 hours of suspension after groups of Trump supporters breached the security perimeter and laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI