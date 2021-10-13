Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM
Climate change demonstrators gather in Washington, D.C.
(11 images)
Climate change demonstrators have gathered in Washington, D.C., this week to raise awareness about the issue. Here's a look at their demonstrations.
Demonstrators with climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion scale the exterior of the Chamber of Commerce building and release colored smoke during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Demonstrators with climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion scale the exterior of the Chamber of Commerce building. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Climate change protesters are seen inside a police cordon outside the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
"Expect Us" is written in graffiti on the Andrew Jackson statue outside the White House to raise attention to Line 3, an oil pipeline that runs through Indigenous lands. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
