Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 29, 2020 at 10:04 AM
Cleveland prepares for first presidential debate
(7 images)
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden,
takes place
at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Tuesday.
Preparations take place for the first presidential debate on the campus of Case Western University in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, will face off for the first of three debates. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Chairs are cleaned in preparation of the debate where only about 100 people will be able to attend in person. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The debate, hosted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will last 90 minutes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Wallace has selected six topics for the debate -- the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election, the Supreme Court, race and violence in the country, Trump's and Biden's records and the economy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A sign advising mask use is placed outside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion where the debate will take place. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Mounted police patrol outside the venue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
