Christie's 'Important American Furniture, Folk Art, Silver and Prints' (10 images)

Furniture and works of art are on display at a press preview of an upcoming auction titled "Important American Furniture, Folk Art, Silver and Prints" at Christie's in New York City on January 12, 2019.



The exhibition is part of the auction house's "Americana Week" presenting "four distinct live auctions and one online-only sale that explore collecting in the fields of Chinese Export, Important American Furniture, Folk Art, Silver and Prints, and Outsider and Vernacular Art."



The auction features pieces such as Ammi Phillips' 'Girl in a Red Dress with a Dog', and Edward Hicks' 'Peaceable Kingdom, and will take place on Jan. 17-18.



