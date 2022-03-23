Top News
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM
Cherry blossoms bloom in Washington
It's cherry blossom time in Washington. The National Parks Service announced the blossoms hit peak bloom on March 21, 2022, about 10 days ahead of the 30-year average.
People walk along the tidal basin beneath the cherry blossoms in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The National Parks Service announced the blossoms hit peak bloom on Monday, which is 10 days ahead of the 30 year average of March 31. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
People stroll along the tidal basin. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The trees were a gift to the United States from the mayor in Japan in 1912 as a sign of friendship between the nations. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
