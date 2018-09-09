Ceremonies mark 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks(27 images)
Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in which four airliners were hijacked. Two crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, another hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A fourth, headed for D.C., crashed in Shanksville, Pa. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
A boy with the name of a 9/11 victim on the back of his shirt arranges a flower at the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial near One World Trade Center at Ground Zero in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the the 17th anniversary memorial service for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, lay a wreath the the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI