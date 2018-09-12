Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 13, 2018 at 10:51 AM
Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Florence
Residents of North and South Carolina prepare for the approach of Hurricane Florence, expected to bring catastrophic rainfall and flooding.
Clouds form above docks in the channel in Wilmington, N.C. on Thursday. Florence, downgraded to a category 2 storm, is expected to hit the coast between South and North Carolina. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Water sways below the docks in the channel in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Jeremie Plyer pumps gas into reserve tanks and a bucket for his generator at home in preparation for approaching Hurricane Florence on Wednesday in Little River, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Ol' Irish pub sits boarded up with messages for approaching Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Mike Brown pumps gas into reserve tanks in Little River, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Dunleavys Irish Pub in Sullivan's Island, S.C., is known for its hurricane parties. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Sandbags protect the main entrance at Stella Maris Catholic Church in the beach village of Sullivan's Island, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Most Popular
'Catastrophic' rains, flash floods expected as Florence hits Carolinas
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
Fantasy Football 2018: Week 2 kicker and defense rankings
Gunman kills 5, self in Southern California shooting attack
Manhattan District Attorney drops 3,000 pending marijuana cases
Latest News
Wandering polecat rescued from government building in Wales
Global dignitaries honor former U.N. chief Kofi Annan at memorial
John Mellencamp announces 2019 North American tour
U.S. military prepares for post-Florence response
Company unveils Champagne designed for space drinking
