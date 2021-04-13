Capitol officer William 'Billy' Evans lies in honor at Capitol(11 images)
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed during an attempted building breach on April 2, 2021, lies in honor April 13 in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. Fellow officers, members of Congress and President Joe Biden are paying tribute to the 18-year veteran of the force.
Logan Evans (L), and Abigail Evans, the children of late U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, look at the program with a photo of their father as he lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Pool photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI
From left to right, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrive for the ceremony to honor Evans. Pool photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI