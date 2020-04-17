California life in the COVID-19 pandemic(29 images)
The state of California has enacted a shelter-in-place order in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, urging residents to stay in their homes except for essential travel and closing non-essential businesses. Red carpet events have been canceled. The production of many films and TV shows has been suspended. Here's a look at how the pandemic has affected everday life.
Postal workers return to the Hollywood Station Post Office after completing their shift in Los Angeles. The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress this week that it will completely "run out of cash" in the next several months without immediate action from the White House and Congress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI