California church Nativity depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as caged refugees (7 images)

A Los Angeles Area's church's Nativity scene depicts Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus as refugees in cages.



Rev. Karen Clark Ristine said the display is intended to ake a theological statement describing Jesus, Mary and Joseph as the "most well-known refugee family in the world."



"Imagine Joseph and Mary separated at the border and Jesus no older than two taken from his mother and placed behind the fences of a Border Patrol detention center as more than 5,500 children have been the past three years," Ristine said.



The church has faced both criticism and support online and has a traditional Nativity scene in which the family is reunited inside the building.