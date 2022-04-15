Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Notre Dame
Prince Harry
Tax deadline
Solar storm
Titanic iceberg
Firing squad
NK hackers
Oldest dog
Polar bear
Odd Australia
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Brooklyn Bridge procession marks Good Friday
(6 images)
Hundreds participate in a procession carrying a wooden cross over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in observance of Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday.
Hundreds walk in the Way of the Cross procession, carrying a wooden cross over the Brooklyn Bridge on Good Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The event includes the reading of selected Gospel passages to contemplate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Good Friday commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Several denominations of Christianity observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement