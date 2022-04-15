Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM

Brooklyn Bridge procession marks Good Friday(6 images)

Hundreds participate in a procession carrying a wooden cross over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in observance of Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday.

Hundreds walk in the Way of the Cross procession, carrying a wooden cross over the Brooklyn Bridge on Good Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
The event includes the reading of selected Gospel passages to contemplate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Good Friday commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Several denominations of Christianity observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement