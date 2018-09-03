Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court(15 images)
Brett Kavanaugh speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearings before Congress votes on his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Watch the hearings live.
Brett Kavanaugh listens to a debate before speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the first day of his confirmation hearings on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as Kavanaugh sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Democrats have attempted to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation, arguing his positions on key issues are unclear. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI