Blue Angels rehearse for Florida air show(10 images)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a rehearsal flyover May 6, 2021, ahead of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show this weekend in Florida. The squadron headlines the event May 8-9 along the coast, which also includes stunt flights and other demonstrations. Photos by Gary I Rothstein
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a rehearsal flyover from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Thursday as the squadron arrives for media day ahead the weekend air show. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
The Fort Lauderdale air show will feature the Blue Angels' on their 75th anniversary and one of the team's first performances in the F/A-18 Super Hornet as the team transitions from the legacy Hornet. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI