Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC in honor of health workers
(7 images)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation over the New York City skyline to
honor healthcare workers
fighting the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The planes pass One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Similar flyovers were to be held in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Blue Angels flew in a
"collaborative salute"
with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The flyovers lasted roughly 35 minutes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Navy and Air Force released a joint statement indicating that these flyovers aren't additional cost to taxpayers as the pilots must meet a minimum number of flight hours. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Navy and Air Force urged people in the flight path to watch the jets from their homes and to maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The flyovers will be conducted over areas hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
/