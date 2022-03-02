Trending
Updated: March 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM

Biden's first State of the Union Address(16 images)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022. He discussed topics such as the conflict in Ukraine, gas prices, wages, COVID-19 and the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., applaud President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. It was the first time two women had been seated behind the president for the speech. Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI
Rep. Steve Scalise (L), R-La., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (R), D-Ohio, talk with Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI
Democratic representatives pose for a picture. Pool Photo by Sarahbeth Maney/UPI
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wears a Ukrainian flag. Pool Photo by Jim LoScalzo/UPI
