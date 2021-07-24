Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: July 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM
Balloons take flight at New Jersey balloon festival
Hot air balloons took place at the 38th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 23, 2021.
Hot air balloons take flight at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 23, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The festival is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning has received the New Jersey Governor's Award for Best Special Event. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The event also is designated as a Top 100 Festival in North America by the American Bus Association. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
