First NASA Crew Departs For Historic Launch from Space Center

NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley (L) and Bob Behnken depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30, 2020. The two astronauts will ride in Tesla Model X vehicles to Launch Complex 39A, where they will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and fly on the first manned launch from the United States in more than nine years.Photo by Joe Marino/UPI