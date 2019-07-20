Saturn V with Apollo 11 is displayed on the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. shortly before midnight Friday. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of NASA's Moon Landing on July 20, 1969, the Smithsonian recreated the launch, landing and return of Apollo 11 on the National Mall using the Washington Monument and large screens.Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were aboard Apollo 11 with Armstrong and Aldrin walking on the moon on July 20, 1969. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI