Apollo 11: Big moments in historic mission to moon 50 years ago (25 images)

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon and man's first "moonwalk." Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins journeyed eight days in space. Armstrong and Aldrin walked the moon's surface and conducted experiments. Collins piloted the command module in the lunar orbit during their 22-hour stay on the moon.