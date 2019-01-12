Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 at 5:02 PM
A look inside Christie's 'Outsider and Vernacular Art'
(12 images)
Artworks created by self-taught artists are on display at a public exhibition at Christie's in New York City on January 12, 2019. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
"148 At Jennie Richee During fury of storm are unsuccessfully attached [sic] by Glandelinians / 149 At Jennie Richee narrowly escape capture but Blengins come to rescue" by Henry Darger
"Porcupine" by Felipe Benito Archuleta
A 20th Century Bust by an unknown artist
"Untitled (Le Bateau)" by A.C.M.
An untitled work by Judith Scott
"Critter" by William Edmondson
"Standing Lion" by an unknown artist
