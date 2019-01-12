Most Popular

Shutdown is longest in U.S. history; Congress leaves D.C.
Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
Canada OKs asylum for Saudi teen fleeing family
Megyn Kelly parts ways with NBC, receives rest of contract
Reports: Steve Buscemi's wife, artist Jo Andres, dies at 65

Latest News

Cruise ship back at home port one day earlier after norovirus outbreak
Snowstorm pounds St. Louis, moves to East Coast
Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
J.D. Gibbs, co-founder of racing team and son of ex-NFL coach, dies at 49
Losing DR Congo presidential candidate challenges results in court
 
Back to Article
/