2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign(10 images)
GOP President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, are crossing the country to sell voters, who are already casting ballots in many states for the November 3 election. Here's a look at events on the campaign trial in the final weeks.
Trump has announced plans to hold rallies in Florida, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, he bragged about his recovery from COVID-19 and said his health has returned. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI