Democratic presidential primary candidates are introduced prior to Wednesday's debate: from left to right, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI