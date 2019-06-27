2020 election: Democrats running for president debate issues in Miami(17 images)
Healthcare, immigration and climate change were among the top issues confronting 10 candidates for president in the first of two Democratic Party debates Wednesday in Miami: New York Mayor Bill De Blasio; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. A second slate of 10 candidates takes the stage on Thursday.
Democratic presidential primary candidates are introduced prior to Wednesday's debate: from left to right, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Democratic presidential primary candidates stand before moderators. The debate was moderated by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Jose Diaz-Balart. Photo by Gustavo Cabellero/UPI
When asked about immigration, Booker said he would take immediate action to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and implement paths to citizenship for those affected as well as those with temporary protected status. Booker was also the only candidate to not raise his hand when asked if they would sign onto the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as originally negotiated, adding however that he believed it was a "mistake" to pull out of the deal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Castro stressed the importance of repealing section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and treating crossing the border illegally as a civil violation instead of a criminal one. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
O'Rourke appeared to dodge an early question about whether he would support a 70 percent tax rate on people in the United States making more than $10 million a year, at one point saying in Spanish that the economy must work for all people. However, O'Rourke pledged to shift $5 trillion over the next 10 years to climate issues and pay farmers for environmental services they choose to provide. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
De Blasio stated bluntly that the Democratic Party should favor a 70 percent tax rate on the wealthy, as well as programs such as free college. De Blasio was one of only two candidates to raise his hand when asked if they would abolish their private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI