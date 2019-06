When asked about immigration, Booker said he would take immediate action to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and implement paths to citizenship for those affected as well as those with temporary protected status. Booker was also the only candidate to not raise his hand when asked if they would sign onto the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as originally negotiated, adding however that he believed it was a "mistake" to pull out of the deal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI