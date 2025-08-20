Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2025 / 9:34 AM

Target names COO Michael Fiddelke as new CEO

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Target announced that Michael Fiddelke, chief operating officer, will become the next CEO on Wednesday. File Photo by UPI/Brian Kersey
Target announced that Michael Fiddelke, chief operating officer, will become the next CEO on Wednesday. File Photo by UPI/Brian Kersey | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Target on Wednesday announced that Cheif Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke will be the company's next cheif executive officer.

Target's board of directors unanimously voted for Fiddelke to succeed current CEO Brian Cornell effective on Feb. 1, 2026.

"Fiddelke has been instrumental in building many of the company's core strengths, holding leadership roles across merchandising, finance, operations, and human resources," the company said in a press release.

The company reported its fiscal second-quarter results, which topped Wall Street's quarterly sales and earnings expectations, but its annual sales declined.

Target's annual sales have been flat the past four years, and Fiddelke told reporters on a call he was "stepping in with urgency to rebuild momentum and return to profitable growth."

"I know the power of our brand, the talent of our team and the special place we hold in retail," Fiddelke said in a statement. "My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Taget goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results."

Cornell, who will move on to a role as chair of Target's board of directors, offered praise for Fiddelke.

"There is no one better suited to move Target forward than Michael Fiddelke. He brings a remarkable level of resolve in the face of complex challenges, a deep passion for growth, and a natural ability to inspire those around him to define what's next," Cornell said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas state House ready to pass redistricting bill despite Dems
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Texas state House ready to pass redistricting bill despite Dems
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Texas state House Republicans are ready to pass their redistricting bill Wednesday as the session reconvenes at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday after weeks of fighting.
Texas redistricting sets course for partisan arms race
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Texas redistricting sets course for partisan arms race
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans are near passing a new congressional map, sparking a response from California and igniting a new battle between Republicans and Democrats.
Minnesota sues TikTok over design alleged to 'prey' on young users
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota sues TikTok over design alleged to 'prey' on young users
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The state of Minnesota is taking TikTok to court over the app's alleged violation of its consumer protection laws.
Trump criticizes Smithsonian portrayal of slavery amid call for review
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump criticizes Smithsonian portrayal of slavery amid call for review
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump criticized the Smithsonian for its portrayal of slavery and American history after he ordered a review of its materials.
Hurricane Erin takes aim at U.S. East Coast
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Erin takes aim at U.S. East Coast
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin was taking aim at the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday morning, according to forecasters who are warning Americans of life-threatening rip currents along beaches that could persist for days.
FDA approves use of animal drugs to treat New World Screwworm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA approves use of animal drugs to treat New World Screwworm
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of animal drugs to treat and prevent infestations of the New World Screwworm, which poses an emerging threat to U.S. livestock and food security.
Abrego Garcia accuses Trump admin. of vindictive prosecution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Abrego Garcia accuses Trump admin. of vindictive prosecution
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia are accusing the Justice Department of vindictively prosecuting their client.
North Carolina man pleads guilty over armed racial threats
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina man pleads guilty over armed racial threats
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Maurice Hopkins could face 10 years in prison for brandishing a military style weapon while threatening a group of Indians.
Immigrant detention center 'Cornhusker Clink' to open in Nebraska
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Immigrant detention center 'Cornhusker Clink' to open in Nebraska
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's latest immigrant detention center is similar to Florida's Alligator Alcatraz and Indiana's Speedway Slammer.
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Consumer Product Safety Commission issued "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."

Trending Stories

Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

Follow Us