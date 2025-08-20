Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2025 / 10:41 AM

Hertz to sell used vehicles through Amazon

By Andrew Sookdeo
Hertz announced it has joined Amazon Autos to start selling pre-owned vehicles to boost the company’s profits. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hertz announced it has joined Amazon Autos to start selling pre-owned vehicles to boost the company’s profits. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Hertz announced it has joined Amazon Autos to start selling pre-owned vehicles to boost the company's profits.

This partnership allows customers to browse, sign the paperwork, complete their purchase online and pick up their vehicle at Hertz locations on Amazon Autos.

"Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are - whether online or in person with convenience, confidence and scale," said Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales. "Amazon Autos is the ideal partner to help us deliver on this as customers can shop our expansive inventory of high-quality used cars on the same trusted marketplace where millions shop every day."

Hertz plans to expand the arrangement to 45 locations nationwide; customers who live within 75 miles of Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle can start searching through Amazon on Wednesday.

As Amazon's Autos' first fleet dealer, Hertz is expanding its inventory to offer a selection of pre-owned vehicle brands from Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet and more.

Hertz said the first quarter of this year has been its strongest ever quarter for retail sales after entering bankruptcy during COVID-19. As the company introduced its "back-to-basics roadmap" to focus on its fleet management, revenue optimization and cost efficiency.

"We're excited for Hertz Car Sales to join the hundreds of franchised dealers in our store, bringing thousands of additional vehicles for customers to choose from," said Fan Jin, Global Head of Amazon Autos. "This collaboration allows us to offer an expanded selection of well-maintained vehicles from more dealerships across the country, while maintaining the simplicity that customers expect from Amazon."

