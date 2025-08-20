Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Kristi Noem says southern border wall to be painted black

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, seen here during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in May. Noem announced Tuesday the southern border wall will be painted black to help repel anyone who might touch it. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, seen here during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in May. Noem announced Tuesday the southern border wall will be painted black to help repel anyone who might touch it. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the nation's southern border walls will be painted black to better repel anyone who might try to scale them.

"This wall is part of the difference," Noem said on social media Wednesday. "Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through."

"And now, at the president's direction, it will be painted black-- so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won't even try," she added.

President Donald Trump had previously recommended the border wall be painted black for the same reasons during his first term in the White House.

"That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb," she said in a press conference Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks also spoke about the painting project, adding that black paint will prevent rust on the walls.

Noem didn't note what the cost of painting the wall would be, but legislation passed in July secured around $46.5 billion to upgrade the border barrier system, which will also include the construction of another 700 miles of wall to the existing structure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in July that illegal crossings in June had dropped to the lowest level ever recorded.

Read More

Latest Headlines

DNA confirms Travis Decker as sole suspect in killing of 3 daughters
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
DNA confirms Travis Decker as sole suspect in killing of 3 daughters
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- DNA testing has confirmed Travis Decker, a Washington state father accused of killing his three daughters in June, is the sole suspect in the murders, authorities said Tuesday.
Hertz to sell used vehicles through Amazon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hertz to sell used vehicles through Amazon
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Hertz announced it has joined Amazon Autos to start selling pre-owned vehicles to boost the company's profits.
Texas state House ready to pass redistricting bill despite Dems
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas state House ready to pass redistricting bill despite Dems
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Texas state House Republicans are ready to pass their redistricting bill Wednesday as the session reconvenes at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday after weeks of fighting.
Texas redistricting sets course for partisan arms race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas redistricting sets course for partisan arms race
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans are near passing a new congressional map, sparking a response from California and igniting a new battle between Republicans and Democrats.
Target names COO Michael Fiddelke as new CEO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Target names COO Michael Fiddelke as new CEO
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Target announced that Michael Fiddelke, chief operating officer, will become the next CEO on Wednesday.
Minnesota sues TikTok over design alleged to 'prey' on young users
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota sues TikTok over design alleged to 'prey' on young users
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The state of Minnesota is taking TikTok to court over the app's alleged violation of its consumer protection laws.
Trump criticizes Smithsonian portrayal of slavery amid call for review
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump criticizes Smithsonian portrayal of slavery amid call for review
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump criticized the Smithsonian for its portrayal of slavery and American history after he ordered a review of its materials.
Hurricane Erin takes aim at U.S. East Coast
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Erin takes aim at U.S. East Coast
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin was taking aim at the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday morning, according to forecasters who are warning Americans of life-threatening rip currents along beaches that could persist for days.
FDA approves use of animal drugs to treat New World Screwworm
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA approves use of animal drugs to treat New World Screwworm
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of animal drugs to treat and prevent infestations of the New World Screwworm, which poses an emerging threat to U.S. livestock and food security.
Abrego Garcia accuses Trump admin. of vindictive prosecution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Abrego Garcia accuses Trump admin. of vindictive prosecution
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia are accusing the Justice Department of vindictively prosecuting their client.

Trending Stories

Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent

Follow Us