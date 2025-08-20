Kristi Noem says southern border wall to be painted black

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the nation's southern border walls will be painted black to better repel anyone who might try to scale them.

"This wall is part of the difference," Noem said on social media Wednesday. "Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through."

"And now, at the president's direction, it will be painted black-- so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won't even try," she added.

President Donald Trump had previously recommended the border wall be painted black for the same reasons during his first term in the White House.

"That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb," she said in a press conference Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks also spoke about the painting project, adding that black paint will prevent rust on the walls.

Noem didn't note what the cost of painting the wall would be, but legislation passed in July secured around $46.5 billion to upgrade the border barrier system, which will also include the construction of another 700 miles of wall to the existing structure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in July that illegal crossings in June had dropped to the lowest level ever recorded.