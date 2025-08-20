Minnesota sues TikTok over design alleged to 'prey' on young users

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The state of Minnesota sued TikTok, alleging the app's algorithm violates its consumer protection laws.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday accused TikTok of engaging in deceptive and unfair business practices that violate state consumer protection laws by snaring "young users in cycles of excessive use through app design features that prey on young people's neurodevelopmental vulnerabilities."

"Simply put, the more people TikTok can get addicted to its app, the more money they make, and the more their users' mental health suffers," Ellison said in the press release. "This conduct is not just deeply immoral, it's illegal. Today, I am filing a lawsuit to bring an end to TikTok's preying on Minnesota's children."

The suit claims that the app's owner, ByteDance Ltd., uses a strategy to "squeeze time, attention, data, and even money out of young users by maximizing their time spent on TikTok."

Ellison pointed specifically to the TikTok Live livestreaming option, which he said was combined with "unlicensed virtual currencies" to create something that has led to "documented instances of sexual and financial exploitation of young TikTok users."

The suit further stated that Minnesota has observed an increase in anxiety and depression among young Minnesotans, and claimed several studies show overuse of social media platforms like TikTok has harmed the mental health of young people.

According to the press release, a recent survey found that 54% of 11th graders in Minnesota reported feeling depressed, down or hopeless on several occasions, and nearly 70% reported feeling anxious or nervous.

"If you know nothing else about TikTok, you know it's extremely addicting," Ellison said in the release. "My office's extensive investigation into the company has confirmed that addictiveness is the result of years of intentional decisions that TikTok's leadership made in the pursuit of profit."

"We also know that spending excessive time on TikTok can be harmful to someone's mental health," he added. Young people are particularly vulnerable to the harms TikTok can inflict since the regions of their brains that manage things like impulse control, decision-making, and risk-taking are still developing."

Minnesotans can also go the state website and fill out a "Social Media Use and Addiction Report" form to share if they feel TikTok negatively affected them or their families.

A spokesperson for TikTok has released a statement that says, "the lawsuit is based on misleading and inaccurate claims that fail to recognize the robust safety measures TikTok has voluntarily implemented to support the well-being of our community."