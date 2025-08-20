Aug. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook resign after the Federal Housing boss accused her of mortgage fraud.

"Cook must resign, now!!!" Trump posted to his Truth Social account.

His post followed a criminal referral issued by U.S. Director of Federal Housing Bill Pulte to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin on Friday.

According to Pulte, Cook allegedly "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud" and falsified residence statuses for homes in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Atlanta to receive lower interest rates and better loan terms.

"I believe the president has cause to fire Lisa Cook," Pulte posted to X on Wednesday.

"Lisa Cook is cooked and should immediately resign her position at the Federal Reserve," Pulte further posted. "For the benefit of our great Country, I'm hopeful we can get a two for one special and [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell can join her in packing it up."

Powell has been a frequent target for Trump, who wants the Fed to lower interest rates, but central bankers have instead frozen rate cuts as they are attempting to determine the economic impact of tariffs levied by Trump on several countries.

"Could somebody please inform Jerome 'Too Late' Powell that he is hurting the Housing Industry, very badly?" Trump posted Tuesday. "People can't get a Mortgage because of him. There is no Inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major Rate Cut."

"'Too Late' is a disaster!" he added.

The Justice Department is already investigating similar fraud accusations made against Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James.