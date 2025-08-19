Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security

Switzerland offers to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump would support using U.S. aircraft but not troops to support efforts to maintain Ukraine's security if a peace deal is reached to end the war with Russia, he said on Monday evening. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Donald Trump would support using U.S. aircraft but not troops to support efforts to maintain Ukraine's security if a peace deal is reached to end the war with Russia, he said on Monday evening. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the United States would provide air support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, but not U.S. troops on the ground.

If the war in Ukraine ends soon, U.S. air support would be available to help ensure its security instead of making Ukraine a NATO member, Trump said on Monday evening.

"When it comes to security, they are willing to put people on the ground," Trump said of Ukraine's European neighbors in a Fox News interview, as reported by The Hill.

"We're willing to help them with things, especially ... by air because nobody has [the] stuff we have," Trump said.

Related

White House press secretary Karolin Leavitt on Tuesday confirmed Trump "definitively" opposes deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine, The Hill reported.

Instead, Ukraine's European neighbors and others might support peace by deploying troops there, Axios reported on Tuesday.

If so, the United States would be willing to provide air support to help maintain the peace, Trump suggested.

Potential U.S. involvement in Ukraine's security is important for enabling a potential peace agreement to end the war that Russia started by invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Potential air support could be in the form of U.S. pilots engaging Russian aircraft in defensive operations over Ukraine, intercepting missiles or just providing air-to-air refueling.

Trump and former President Joe Biden each have said they don't want the United States involved in direct combat with Russian forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is the Trump administration's lead negotiator for Ukraine security plans, which Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed during their White House meeting on Monday.

Whatever peace agreement Ukraine and Russia might make, Trump wants Russia to return tens of thousands of Ukrainian children whom it has abducted from Ukraine, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, officials in Switzerland have offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are ready for such a meeting," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told CNN's broadcast partner SRF on Tuesday.

"We have always signaled our willingness," Cassis said, "but it, of course, hinges on the willingness of the major powers."

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Putin's arrest for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including abducting children.

Cassis said the Swiss government would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We can do this despite the arrest warrant against Putin because of our special role and Geneva's role as the European headquarters of the [United Nations]," Cassis explained.

Trump talked with Putin following his meeting with Zelensky on Monday and after hosting the Russian president in Alaska on Friday.

Trump said he is working to arrange a meeting between Zelensky and Putin within the next two weeks.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning to not eat certain Great Value shrimp sold at Walmart because of it being possibly linked to contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A deep-sea exploration company said it has new data that shows the likely location of lost aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's missing plane and will look for it.
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration wants U.S. chipmaker Intel to give the federal government an equity stake to receive $8 billion via the CHIPS and Science Act.
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Financial marketplace Robinhood said Tuesday its newly launched predictive market in its app will allow customers to trade on a series of different professional and college football outcomes.
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Influencer Andrew Tate has filed federal lawsuits against Meta and TikTok that contend the social media platforms slandered him.
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Teachers from New York or California who want jobs in Oklahoma will now have to take a special "America first" test to show they are not "woke indoctrinators."
21 state AGs ask feds to ban 'designer Xanax' after Kentucky ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
21 state AGs ask feds to ban 'designer Xanax' after Kentucky ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky designated "bromazolam" as a Schedule 1 controlled substance as Gov. Andy Beshear also led a push to have it designated similarly at the federal level.
Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night in the Austin statehouse and plans to stay there until Wednesday's session after refusing a police escort.
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate is set to be executed for the murder of a young woman four decades ago on Tuesday.
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New details about killer Bryan Kohberger have emerged after the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students following Kohberger's guilty plea and conviction.

Trending Stories

Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter

Follow Us