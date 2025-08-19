Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 9:58 PM

Trump upset Smithsonian shows 'how bad slavery was'

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
People wait to enter Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum along the National Mall in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced he is placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and will deploy the National Guard to the District in order to assist in crime prevention. It is unknown when members will be deployed. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | People wait to enter Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum along the National Mall in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced he is placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and will deploy the National Guard to the District in order to assist in crime prevention. It is unknown when members will be deployed. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump stepped up his criticisms of the Smithsonian on Tuesday, deriding the museums for its negative portrayal of slavery in American history.

Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that he would direct his attorneys to "review" the Smithsonian in the same way his administration has sought to reshape colleges and universities. The post comes a week after the White House announced it was subjecting the influential museum consortium to an unprecedented examination of its materials, signaling it had become a focal point in Trump's efforts to transform cultural institutions.

In his post, Trump wrote that museums all over the country are the "last remaining segment of 'woke.'"

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been -- Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump wrote.

Related

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., reacted with a post on X, writing that if "Trump thinks slavery wasn't bad, he clearly needs to spend more time in a museum."

Roughly 17 million people visited one of the Smithsonian's 21 museums and galleries last year.

Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, who is the first African American to lead the institution and has held the position since 2019, has previously commented on the importance of acknowledging slavery's impact on American history.

"I believe strongly that you cannot understand America without understanding slavery, that our notions of freedom, our notions of liberty are juxtaposed with our notions of enslavement," he said in an interview on Face the Nation in 2021. "And so I think that it's not about pointing blame, it's not about remembering difficult moments just to hurt."

Last week, three White House aides wrote to Bunch in a letter notifying him the museum would be subject to a review to "ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

The reshaping of the Smithsonian and its galleries and museums has been part the Trump administration's goal to remove left-leaning ideology from the federal government and cultural institutions.

In March, Trump signed an executive order directing the Smithsonian to eliminate "divisive" and "anti-American ideology" from its museums, pointing to exhibits that "promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive."

He also named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, seemingly in opposition to its having hosted performances he disagreed with for promoting so-called woke ideology. The move prompted many performances and performers to cancel shows.

Latest Headlines

Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Consumer Product Safety Commission issued "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard revoked security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials, as directed by President Donald Trump.
Gathering of Nations Powwow to end largest American Indian event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gathering of Nations Powwow to end largest American Indian event
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Gathering of Nations Powwow will come to an end next year after the massive annual event drew native people from across North America for more than 40 years.
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate was executed at the Florida State Prison in Raiford on Tuesday evening for the abduction and murder of a woman four decades ago.
Interior Dept. unveils Alaska, Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease timeline
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Interior Dept. unveils Alaska, Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease timeline
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday unveiled its longterm schedule for new Alaskan and Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas leases that are part of President Donald Trump's recently signed legislation.
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will execute Anthony Boyd using nitrogen gas, despite his please. The new execution method has been called inhumanely critics.
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Some of the Jeffrey Epstein files will be made public after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform receives them from the Justice Department.
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning to not eat certain Great Value shrimp sold at Walmart because of it being possibly linked to contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the United States would provide air support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, but not U.S. troops on the ground.
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A deep-sea exploration company said it has new data that shows the likely location of lost aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's missing plane and will look for it.

Trending Stories

Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials

Follow Us