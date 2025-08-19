Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 12:02 PM

Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier will remain in the statehouse until Wednesday after refusing a law enforcement escort to leave. Photo by Nicole Collier/X
Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier will remain in the statehouse until Wednesday after refusing a law enforcement escort to leave. Photo by Nicole Collier/X

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas Democratic state Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night in the Austin statehouse and plans to stay there until Wednesday's legislative session after she refused Republican leaders' demands that she go home via police escort.

Monday night, state House Democrats were only allowed to leave if they signed a waiver allowing a police escort to ensure they stayed in the state. Collier, D-Fort Worth, refused, so she was not allowed to leave, sharing a photo of herself sleeping in the statehouse.

The Democrats had just returned from out of state, where they had fled to prevent a quorum in the House. They objected to the Republicans' plan to redistrict the state to create more Republican U.S. House of Representative seats.

Related

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Monday the Democrats who had arrest warrants issued against them could not leave the chamber unless they agreed to specific conditions.

"Members who have not been present until today, for whom arrest warrants were issued, will be granted written permission to leave only after agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated [Department of Public Safety] officer appointment under the rules of the House," he said, adding that the officers would "ensure your return Wednesday at 10 a.m."

All Democrats but Collier agreed to the terms.

"I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts," Collier said in a statement in which she called herself a "political prisoner" for refusing Republican "surveillance protocol."

"My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights," she said. "When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents -- I won't just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination."

Collier told CBS News Texas that like the new congressional maps, the situation is wrong.

"I have a right to resist, I have a right to oppose, just like my voters do, just like Texans have a right to challenge government, and that's what I'm doing. I'm challenging these decisions that are being made. I don't agree with them," she said.

"All the Democrats will be working together to get that legal record set so that we can take this fight to the court," she told CBS.

At first, Collier was only allowed to be in the chamber, but later was allowed to go to her office in the statehouse.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement that the police escorts were the "latest Republican tactic to monitor and control Democratic lawmakers following their successful quorum break."

Supporters cheered the Democrats as they walked from the rotunda to the House chamber before the session began Monday.

Latest Headlines

Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate is set to be executed for the murder of a young woman four decades ago on Tuesday.
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New details about killer Bryan Kohberger have emerged after the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students following Kohberger's guilty plea and conviction.
Nexstar to buy Tegna for $6.2b, exceed media ownership norms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nexstar to buy Tegna for $6.2b, exceed media ownership norms
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Nexstar Media announced it will purchase Tegna, the broadcast arm of Gannett. It will buy all shares of Tegna for $22 per share, valued at $6.2 billion.
Best Buy launches third-party marketplace
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Best Buy launches third-party marketplace
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Best Buy launched a third-party marketplace as an effort to bring more variety to consumers on Tuesday.
Five GOP governors send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Five GOP governors send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Five Republican governors have now deployed National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump's request to send troops.
State Department revoked 6,000 student visas in 2025
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department revoked 6,000 student visas in 2025
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has confirmed that the U.S. State Department has revoked over 6,000 student visas so far this year.
4 Costa Ricans sanctioned in U.S. drive targeting drug trafficking
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 Costa Ricans sanctioned in U.S. drive targeting drug trafficking
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Efforts by the Trump administration to tackle the growth of Costa Rica into a global cocaine trafficking hub saw four suspects and two businesses sanctioned.
N.J. man sentenced for aiding Kremlin weapons procurement scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.J. man sentenced for aiding Kremlin weapons procurement scheme
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Russian national living in New Jersey has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years for his role in helping the Kremlin illegally acquire ammunition and sensitive dual-use electronics, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gen. David Allvin has announced he is retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, making him the latest high-ranking military member to leave the armed services amid the second Trump administration.
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has tapped Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to be the new co-deputy director of the FBI.

Trending Stories

Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change

Follow Us