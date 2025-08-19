Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas Democratic state Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night in the Austin statehouse and plans to stay there until Wednesday's legislative session after she refused Republican leaders' demands that she go home via police escort.

Monday night, state House Democrats were only allowed to leave if they signed a waiver allowing a police escort to ensure they stayed in the state. Collier, D-Fort Worth, refused, so she was not allowed to leave, sharing a photo of herself sleeping in the statehouse.

The Democrats had just returned from out of state, where they had fled to prevent a quorum in the House. They objected to the Republicans' plan to redistrict the state to create more Republican U.S. House of Representative seats.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Monday the Democrats who had arrest warrants issued against them could not leave the chamber unless they agreed to specific conditions.

"Members who have not been present until today, for whom arrest warrants were issued, will be granted written permission to leave only after agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated [Department of Public Safety] officer appointment under the rules of the House," he said, adding that the officers would "ensure your return Wednesday at 10 a.m."

All Democrats but Collier agreed to the terms.

"I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts," Collier said in a statement in which she called herself a "political prisoner" for refusing Republican "surveillance protocol."

"My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights," she said. "When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents -- I won't just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination."

Collier told CBS News Texas that like the new congressional maps, the situation is wrong.

"I have a right to resist, I have a right to oppose, just like my voters do, just like Texans have a right to challenge government, and that's what I'm doing. I'm challenging these decisions that are being made. I don't agree with them," she said.

"All the Democrats will be working together to get that legal record set so that we can take this fight to the court," she told CBS.

At first, Collier was only allowed to be in the chamber, but later was allowed to go to her office in the statehouse.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement that the police escorts were the "latest Republican tactic to monitor and control Democratic lawmakers following their successful quorum break."

Supporters cheered the Democrats as they walked from the rotunda to the House chamber before the session began Monday.