Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 5:25 AM

N.J. man sentenced for aiding Kremlin weapons procurement scheme

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A Russian national in New Jersey has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his involvement in a Kremlin weapons procurement scheme. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A Russian national in New Jersey has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his involvement in a Kremlin weapons procurement scheme. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Russian national living in New Jersey has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years for his role in helping the Kremlin illegally acquire ammunition and sensitive dual-use electronics, the Justice Department said.

U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez sentenced Vadim Yermolenko, who is in his mid-40s, in a Brooklyn courtroom Monday to 30 months in prison for his role in the international procurement and money laundering scheme.

"The defendant lied to banks, facilitated the illegal export of ammunition and sensitive technology and evaded income taxes, all as part of a global procurement and money laundering network operated on behalf of the Russian Government," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella of the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

"Today's sentence should send a message to all who would consider abusing the financial system to commit crimes on behalf of foreign nations: This office will find you, prosecute you and, if you are convicted, seek a significant prison sentence."

Related

Yermolenko pleaded guilty to several conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors said Yermolenko was connected to Serniya Engineering and Sertal LLC, Moscow-based procurement companies under the direction of Russian intelligence services that also operated shell companies and bank accounts in the United States and worldwide.

Serniya, as well as other companies and individuals involved in the scheme, were sanctioned by a handful of countries amid Russia's war in Ukraine, including the United States.

Yermolenko was accused of working with co-conspirators to unlawfully purchase and then export U.S.-controlled electronic components, some of which are used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

He admitted to establishing several shell companies and bank accounts for the scheme in the United States. Prosecutors said more than $12 million passed through accounts under his control that he failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service.

Co-conspirator Nikolaos Bogonikolos was previously sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the scheme. A second co-defendant, Alexey Brayman, is awaiting sentencing. He has also pleaded guilty.

"Through a sophisticated network of shell companies and bank accounts, Yermolenko laundered more than $12 million and purchased highly sensitive military equipment for Russia -- aiding Russia's military and intelligence agencies in violation of U.S. laws," IRS-CI New York Special Agent in Charge Harry Chavis said.

"Yermolenko's greed and misplaced foreign allegiance created a potential threat to our national security and law enforcement's collaboration on this case ensures that our communities are safe from this potential vulnerability."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gen. David Allvin has announced he is retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, making him the latest high-ranking military member to leave the armed services amid the second Trump administration.
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has tapped Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to be the new co-deputy director of the FBI.
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Intel is getting a $2 billion lifeline from Japan's SoftBank, the companies announced Monday after signing a definitive securities purchase agreement.
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court barred West Texas A&M University from enforcing a ban on drag shows on campus, overruling a lower court's decision that said drag shows did not necessarily enjoy First Amendment protections.
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Monday's White House meeting with President Donald Trump, European leaders.
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An explosion occurred Monday evening aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier in Baltimore's Patapsco River, near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024.
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among five people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.

Trending Stories

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence

Follow Us