Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 8:02 PM

Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials

National security director says she was told to revoke the credentials by President Trump.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced the revocation of security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials at the direction of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced the revocation of security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials at the direction of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials, as directed by President Donald Trump.

Gabbard acknowledged that the president directed her to revoke the security clearances in a social media post that she made on Tuesday afternoon.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," Gabbard said.

"Those in the intelligence community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold," she added.

Gabbard's post includes a copy of the department memorandum that was circulated on Monday and lists the 37 officials whose security clearances are revoked.

Among those whose security clearances are revoked is Maher Bitar, who worked for Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., when he was the House Intelligence Committee chairman during the first impeachment effort against President Donald Trump in 2019, The Hill reported.

The Biden administration's National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne and Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett Holmgren also are among those who lost their security clearances.

Others with revoked clearances include officials who held senior positions within the State Department, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Defense Department and the National Security Council, according to Politico.

Several formerly advised Biden when he was the vice president under former President Barack Obama, and some also were involved in the investigation into claims that Trump colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

The revocations are effective immediately, and those whose security clearances are revoked also have any related contracts or employment terminated and must surrender their credentials to security officers, Fox News reported.

The revocations prompted criticism alleging that the Trump administration did so for political purposes.

"Further proof of weaponization and politicization," Mark Zaid, a national security attorney, said in a post on X.

He said most of those who lost their security clearances "are dedicated public servants who have worked across multiple presidential administrations."

The Trump administration also revoked Zaid's prior security clearance.

Many who lost their clearance also had spoken to media regarding decisions made by the Trump administration, according to The Hill.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gathering of Nations Powwow to end largest American Indian event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gathering of Nations Powwow to end largest American Indian event
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Gathering of Nations Powwow will come to an end next year after the massive annual event drew native people from across North America for more than 40 years.
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate was executed at the Florida State Prison in Raiford on Tuesday evening for the abduction and murder of a woman four decades ago.
Interior Dept. unveils Alaska, Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease timeline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Dept. unveils Alaska, Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease timeline
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday unveiled its longterm schedule for new Alaskan and Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas leases that are part of President Donald Trump's recently signed legislation.
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will execute Anthony Boyd using nitrogen gas, despite his please. The new execution method has been called inhumanely critics.
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Some of the Jeffrey Epstein files will be made public after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform receives them from the Justice Department.
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning to not eat certain Great Value shrimp sold at Walmart because of it being possibly linked to contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the United States would provide air support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, but not U.S. troops on the ground.
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A deep-sea exploration company said it has new data that shows the likely location of lost aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's missing plane and will look for it.
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration wants U.S. chipmaker Intel to give the federal government an equity stake to receive $8 billion via the CHIPS and Science Act.
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Financial marketplace Robinhood said Tuesday its newly launched predictive market in its app will allow customers to trade on a series of different professional and college football outcomes.

Trending Stories

Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter

Follow Us