Aug. 19, 2025 / 10:49 AM

Best Buy launches third-party marketplace

By Andrew Sookdeo
Best Buy launched a third-party marketplace as an effort to bring more variety to consumers on Tuesday. File Photo UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Best Buy launched a third-party marketplace on Tuesday as an effort to bring more variety to consumers.

Customers who go to Best Buy's website will be able to find products that weren't available before, as it allows items to be sold by third-party sellers, such as seasonal items, small kitchen appliances, cookware, furniture, and tech-related accessories like custom video game controllers.

"Everything we do is really centered around the customer and their technology needs, and we do see customers actually doing a lot of consumer electronics transactions through marketplaces," Chief Customer, Product and Fulfillment Officer Jason Bonfig said in a statement. "And as a result of that, we need to make adjustments to be where the customer's at."

"We're always looking for new ways to serve our customers better. Launching Marketplace is a big part of that. By opening our platform to third-party sellers, we can offer a much wider range of products, from hard-to-find accessories to niche electronics and lifestyle brands," said Frank Bedo, the chief marketplace and eCommerce Officer on the company's website.

The marketplace's goal is making the Best Buy website feel more "personalized, more dynamic and more fun to shop," he add.

The online marketplace is a similar approach to what other retailers are doing, such as Amazon and Walmart, which allow third-party sellers to stock, sell, and ship inventory.

