21 state AGs ask feds to ban 'designer Xanax' after Kentucky ban

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky designated "bromazolam" as a Schedule 1 controlled substance as Gov. Andy Beshear also led a push to have it designated similarly at the federal level.

Beshear announced the effort to ban the drug, also known as "designer Xanax" Monday after bromazolam was detected in at least 48 overdose deaths in Kentucky last year.

"This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives," the two-term Democratic governor said in a statement.

The governor's signature immediately banned the drug from being sold in Kentucky and empowered law enforcement to act and arrest for sales or possession. It also provides further tools for authorities in Beshear's statewide crackdown.

A 2021 report suggested that overdose deaths linked to illicit "designer" drugs had surged in the United States a staggering 520% between 2019 and 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from 32 states and the District of Columbia.

On Monday, the rumored Democratic presidential candidate pointed to "important progress" in Kentucky's fight against addiction with three straight years of declines in overdose deaths.

"And we're committed to ensuring that work continues," Beshear added.

Beshear's executive action this week reportedly came following a request by the state's Republican Attorney General Russell Coleman.

"We live in a moment when as little as one pill can kill -- and is killing -- our kids," Coleman said Monday in a joint statement with Beshear.

"I'm glad we could work together to tackle this grave threat," he added on the bipartisan effort to rid the streets of the "designer" bromazolam.

In 1985 the federal government enacted its ban on the so-called "designer drug" Ecstasy entirely due to the fact it was created by chemists and Ecstasy spin-offs were starting to hit the streets.

Coleman and 20 other GOP state attorneys general are now calling on the federal government to follow state actions.

"Despite its clear dangers, bromazolam remains unscheduled at the federal level, creating significant challenges for law enforcement and public health officials trying to respond to this emerging crisis," read a letter in part to DEA Administrator Terry Cole signed by Coleman and Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall, Tim Griffin in Arkansas, Florida's James Uthmeier, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Indiana's Attorney General Todd Rokita and Brenna Bird from Iowa, Liz Murrill of Louisiana, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi, Montana's Austin Knudsen, Mike Hilgers of Nebraska, Drew Wrigley of North Dakota, Dave Yost of Ohio, Oklahoma's Gentner Drummond, Pennsylvania's new Attorney General Dave Sunday, Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Marty Jackley of South Dakota, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Virgina's Jason Miyares, John 'JB' McCuskey of West Virginia and Ken Paxton of Texas.

Coleman's letter pointed to how the originally synthesized but never approved for medical use bromazolam is now being illegally sold on the streets and in online platforms.

The band of Republican state chief law enforcement officers argues that without its scheduling on a federal level, bromazolam will continue to "evade traditional regulatory and prosecutorial tools," which they added will hinder interdiction efforts and enable "continued distribution through illicit channels."

"Virginia took proactive action by scheduling bromazolam," Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares said Monday.

"Now, I'm encouraging federal action to ensure every state has the same tools to protect Americans," the Republican AG and first Latino elected to statewide office in Virginia posted on social media.