Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 1:17 PM

21 state AGs ask feds to ban 'designer Xanax' after Kentucky ban

By Chris Benson
Share with X
"This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives," two-term Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear (pictured at the August 2024 DNC in Chicago, Ill.) said Monday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | "This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives," two-term Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear (pictured at the August 2024 DNC in Chicago, Ill.) said Monday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky designated "bromazolam" as a Schedule 1 controlled substance as Gov. Andy Beshear also led a push to have it designated similarly at the federal level.

Beshear announced the effort to ban the drug, also known as "designer Xanax" Monday after bromazolam was detected in at least 48 overdose deaths in Kentucky last year.

"This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives," the two-term Democratic governor said in a statement.

The governor's signature immediately banned the drug from being sold in Kentucky and empowered law enforcement to act and arrest for sales or possession. It also provides further tools for authorities in Beshear's statewide crackdown.

Related

A 2021 report suggested that overdose deaths linked to illicit "designer" drugs had surged in the United States a staggering 520% between 2019 and 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from 32 states and the District of Columbia.

On Monday, the rumored Democratic presidential candidate pointed to "important progress" in Kentucky's fight against addiction with three straight years of declines in overdose deaths.

"And we're committed to ensuring that work continues," Beshear added.

Beshear's executive action this week reportedly came following a request by the state's Republican Attorney General Russell Coleman.

"We live in a moment when as little as one pill can kill -- and is killing -- our kids," Coleman said Monday in a joint statement with Beshear.

"I'm glad we could work together to tackle this grave threat," he added on the bipartisan effort to rid the streets of the "designer" bromazolam.

In 1985 the federal government enacted its ban on the so-called "designer drug" Ecstasy entirely due to the fact it was created by chemists and Ecstasy spin-offs were starting to hit the streets.

Coleman and 20 other GOP state attorneys general are now calling on the federal government to follow state actions.

"Despite its clear dangers, bromazolam remains unscheduled at the federal level, creating significant challenges for law enforcement and public health officials trying to respond to this emerging crisis," read a letter in part to DEA Administrator Terry Cole signed by Coleman and Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall, Tim Griffin in Arkansas, Florida's James Uthmeier, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Indiana's Attorney General Todd Rokita and Brenna Bird from Iowa, Liz Murrill of Louisiana, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi, Montana's Austin Knudsen, Mike Hilgers of Nebraska, Drew Wrigley of North Dakota, Dave Yost of Ohio, Oklahoma's Gentner Drummond, Pennsylvania's new Attorney General Dave Sunday, Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Marty Jackley of South Dakota, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Virgina's Jason Miyares, John 'JB' McCuskey of West Virginia and Ken Paxton of Texas.

Coleman's letter pointed to how the originally synthesized but never approved for medical use bromazolam is now being illegally sold on the streets and in online platforms.

The band of Republican state chief law enforcement officers argues that without its scheduling on a federal level, bromazolam will continue to "evade traditional regulatory and prosecutorial tools," which they added will hinder interdiction efforts and enable "continued distribution through illicit channels."

"Virginia took proactive action by scheduling bromazolam," Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares said Monday.

"Now, I'm encouraging federal action to ensure every state has the same tools to protect Americans," the Republican AG and first Latino elected to statewide office in Virginia posted on social media.

Latest Headlines

Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Financial marketplace Robinhood said Tuesday its newly launched predictive market in its app will allow customers to trade on a series of different professional and college football outcomes.
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Influencer Andrew Tate has filed federal lawsuits against Meta and TikTok that contend the social media platforms slandered him.
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Teachers from New York or California who want jobs in Oklahoma will now have to take a special "America first" test to show they are not "woke indoctrinators."
Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas House Rep. Collier to stay in statehouse until Wednesday session
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night in the Austin statehouse and plans to stay there until Wednesday's session after refusing a police escort.
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate is set to be executed for the murder of a young woman four decades ago on Tuesday.
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New details about killer Bryan Kohberger have emerged after the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students following Kohberger's guilty plea and conviction.
Nexstar to buy Tegna for $6.2B, exceed media ownership norms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nexstar to buy Tegna for $6.2B, exceed media ownership norms
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Nexstar Media announced it will purchase Tegna, the broadcast arm of Gannett. It will buy all shares of Tegna for $22 per share, valued at $6.2 billion.
Best Buy launches third-party marketplace
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Best Buy launches third-party marketplace
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Best Buy launched a third-party marketplace as an effort to bring more variety to consumers on Tuesday.
Five GOP governors send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five GOP governors send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Five Republican governors have now deployed National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump's request to send troops.
State Department revoked 6,000 student visas in 2025
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department revoked 6,000 student visas in 2025
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has confirmed that the U.S. State Department has revoked over 6,000 student visas so far this year.

Trending Stories

Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder
Kayle Bates to be executed in Florida for 1982 murder

Follow Us