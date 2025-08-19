Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 6:26 PM

Interior Dept. unveils Alaska, Gulf of Mexico oil drilling lease timeline

By Chris Benson
Share with X
The White House announced in June a plan to open nearly 82% of fragile Alaskan landscape to oil and gas development, including some of its most ecologically sensitive areas. According to the U.S. Interior Department, the drilling in the Gulf of Mexico (pictured May 2010) accounts for roughly 14-15% of U.S. crude oil production. File Photo By A.J. Sisco/UPI
1 of 2 | The White House announced in June a plan to open nearly 82% of fragile Alaskan landscape to oil and gas development, including some of its most ecologically sensitive areas. According to the U.S. Interior Department, the drilling in the Gulf of Mexico (pictured May 2010) accounts for roughly 14-15% of U.S. crude oil production. File Photo By A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday unveiled its long-term schedule for new Alaskan and Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas leases that are part of President Donald Trump's recently signed legislation called the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

The first sale on December 10 will be the start to a minimum of 30 by March 2040 for the gulf and six sales by 2032 for Alaska's Cook Inlet along Alaska's south-central coast near Anchorage.

On Tuesday, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the Trump administration was putting in place what he characterized as a "bold, long-term program that strengthens American energy dominance."

The so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" legislation was unanimously rejected by Democrats.

Related

Data by October 2022 showed the Gulf of Mexico produced about 1.7 million barrels of oil per day compared to the 12 million bpd for the entire country.

Burgum added with Interior's "predictable sale schedule" a goal to create "good-paying jobs and ensure we continue to responsibly develop our offshore resources," he said in a statement.

The administration said Alaska plays a "vital" role in America's energy future and argued sales will provide "much-needed clarity" in pursuit of "continued investment in deepwater infrastructure."

It added that oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico supports "hundreds of thousands" of jobs, contributes tens of billions of dollars to the nation's annual gross domestic product and generates "substantial" federal and state tax revenue.

The Interior Department claimed the economic and energy-security gains from the sales were "both immediate and long-lasting."

"Every year, oil, gas, and mineral activity on public lands brings in billions through lease sales, rent and royalties," the department argued Tuesday on social media.

It said those revenues support schools, roads, conservation projects and "essential public services in communities across the country."

The White House announced in June a plan to open nearly 82% of fragile Alaskan landscape to oil and gas development, including some of its most ecologically sensitive areas.

According to the department, the Gulf of Mexico accounts for roughly 14-15% of U.S. crude oil production and serves as the "linchpin" of offshore energy output.

Interior officials added in its release that the inclusion of at least 30 finalized lease sales in the gulf underscored what they characterized as the region's "indispensable role in America's energy ecosystem."

It added Cook Inlet along Alaska's south-central coast was "at the center" of perceived economic opportunity.

"Alaska's unique position as both a strategic energy hub and a gateway to the Arctic makes it essential to U.S. energy security," according to U.S. Interior officials.

Alaska was at the forefront of Trump's brief meeting last week in that state with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two men discussed Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the department stated the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish the final notice at least 30 days before the sale.

Latest Headlines

Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida death row inmate was executed at the Florida State Prison in Raiford on Tuesday evening for the abduction and murder of a woman four decades ago.
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama to execute prisoner using nitrogen gas
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will execute Anthony Boyd using nitrogen gas, despite his please. The new execution method has been called inhumanely critics.
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House panel to make some redacted Epstein files public
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Some of the Jeffrey Epstein files will be made public after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform receives them from the Justice Department.
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning to not eat certain Great Value shrimp sold at Walmart because of it being possibly linked to contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump suggests air support but no troops for Ukraine's security
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the United States would provide air support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, but not U.S. troops on the ground.
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A deep-sea exploration company said it has new data that shows the likely location of lost aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's missing plane and will look for it.
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration seeks equity stake in chipmaker Intel
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration wants U.S. chipmaker Intel to give the federal government an equity stake to receive $8 billion via the CHIPS and Science Act.
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Robinhood app now comes with NFL, college football predictions
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Financial marketplace Robinhood said Tuesday its newly launched predictive market in its app will allow customers to trade on a series of different professional and college football outcomes.
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Andrew Tate files defamation suits against Meta, TikTok
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Influencer Andrew Tate has filed federal lawsuits against Meta and TikTok that contend the social media platforms slandered him.
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oklahoma adds 'America first' teacher test for some new applicants
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Teachers from New York or California who want jobs in Oklahoma will now have to take a special "America first" test to show they are not "woke indoctrinators."

Trending Stories

Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter

Follow Us