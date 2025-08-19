Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 4:43 PM

FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

Warning comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected possible Cesium-137 in U.S.-bound shipments at four American ports of entry.

By Chris Benson
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning to not eat certain Great Value shrimp sold at Walmart because of it being possibly linked to contamination with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, in U.S.-bound shipments at four American ports of entry, the FDA said Tuesday in a release.

However, U.S. heath officials added "at this time" no store product in U.S. markets has tested positive for Cesium-137 contamination.

The health agency specifically alerted consumers about three Great Value brand frozen raw shrimps with a lot code: 8005540-1, and a best-by dates of March 15, 2027. In addition, there are other lot codes involved: 8005538-1 and 8005539-1.

FDA officials said testing at the company distributor in Indonesia also tested positive.

The FDA is working with distributors and retailers that may have received the tainted product from Indonesia-based PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, which is doing business as BMS Foods.

FDA officials said all products from the company are banned from U.S. entry "until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation."

"If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away," the FDA advised in its release.

The FDA's investigation is ongoing.

