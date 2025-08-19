Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 4:49 AM

U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Gen. David Allvin on Monday announced he was retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force/Website
Gen. David Allvin on Monday announced he was retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force/Website

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gen. David Allvin has announced he is retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, making him the latest high-ranking military member to leave the armed services amid the second Trump administration.

Allvin announced his plans to retire, effective Nov. 1, in a statement Monday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff and I'm thankful for [Air Force] Secretary [Troy] Meink, Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and President [Donald] Trump's faith in me to lead our service," Allvin said.

"More than anything, I'm proud to have been part of the team of Airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation."

Related

Allvin is two years into his four-year term, which began on Nov. 2, 2023. He was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

He is the fourth chief military officer to leave the military since Trump's inauguration in January.

A day after his inauguration, Trump dismissed Linda Fagan, the first woman admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard.

In February, Trump fired Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lisa Franchetti as chief of Naval Operations.

Then in April, he fired Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency.

Meink said he's "forever grateful" for Allvin's partnership and "decades of exemplary service to our nation."

"The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like Gen. Dave Allvin," he said. "During his tenure, the Air Force has undertaken transformational initiatives that will enable Airmen to answer their nation's call for decades to come."

Latest Headlines

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has tapped Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to be the new co-deputy director of the FBI.
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Intel is getting a $2 billion lifeline from Japan's SoftBank, the companies announced Monday after signing a definitive securities purchase agreement.
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court barred West Texas A&M University from enforcing a ban on drag shows on campus, overruling a lower court's decision that said drag shows did not necessarily enjoy First Amendment protections.
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Monday's White House meeting with President Donald Trump, European leaders.
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An explosion occurred Monday evening aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier in Baltimore's Patapsco River, near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024.
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among five people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will be memorialized with a commemorative Forever stamp, issued by the United States Postal Service and released on Oct. 1.

Trending Stories

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Follow Us