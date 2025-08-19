U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gen. David Allvin has announced he is retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, making him the latest high-ranking military member to leave the armed services amid the second Trump administration.

Allvin announced his plans to retire, effective Nov. 1, in a statement Monday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff and I'm thankful for [Air Force] Secretary [Troy] Meink, Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and President [Donald] Trump's faith in me to lead our service," Allvin said.

"More than anything, I'm proud to have been part of the team of Airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation."

Allvin is two years into his four-year term, which began on Nov. 2, 2023. He was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

He is the fourth chief military officer to leave the military since Trump's inauguration in January.

A day after his inauguration, Trump dismissed Linda Fagan, the first woman admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard.

In February, Trump fired Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lisa Franchetti as chief of Naval Operations.

Then in April, he fired Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency.

Meink said he's "forever grateful" for Allvin's partnership and "decades of exemplary service to our nation."

"The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like Gen. Dave Allvin," he said. "During his tenure, the Air Force has undertaken transformational initiatives that will enable Airmen to answer their nation's call for decades to come."