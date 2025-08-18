Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said fake Labubu dolls, which are pictured and sometimes referred to a Lafufu are unsafe. Photo by CPSC

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Monday issued an "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."

The phony ones are sold as plush figures and plush keychains, the CPSC said.

The popular dolls, made by the Chinese seller Pop Mart, are inspired by characters from a book, The Monsters Trilogy, by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.

The dolls, which retail for about $30, are sold in mystery boxes and come in hundreds of varieties. Some rare ones are being sold for thousands of dollars online, CBS News reported.

CPSC said investigators have identified shipments of the lookalikes attempting U.S. entry from China. They seized thousands of units after confirming violation of federal regulations regarding toys with small parts.

Fake dolls, sometimes called Lafufus, are poorly made and can break into small pieces, the federal agency said. Children can insert them into their mouths and block their airway.

"These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal and have no place in American homes," CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman said in a statement. "No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers."

Legitimate dolls include the PopMark sticker and scannable QR code. Also, some newer ones include a UV stamp on one foot.