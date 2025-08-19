Trending
Idaho killings: New details show Bryan Kohberger was seen as creepy

By Chris Benson
Newly-released court documents related to the 2022 quadruple serial killings at the University of Idaho outline Bryan Kohberger (pictured Dec. 2022) as a well-known but creepy character on campus who gave off dangerous vibes, according to testimony by students and faculty from across university life at the Idaho college. Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New details have emerged on the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students by the recently-convicted killer Bryan Kohberger.

Newly-released court documents related to the 2022 quadruple serial killings outline Kohberger as a well-known but creepy character on campus who was perceived as dangerous, according to testimony by students and faculty from across university life at the Idaho college.

One of the only two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen, told authorities that "sometime in the early morning hours" of Nov. 13 that day she remembered being "awoken and opened her room door." Mortensen claimed at the time she "heard a male say 'it's ok Kaylee I'm here for you," court records say.

Kohberger, now 30, was arrested in December 2022 at his parents' home in the Pocono Mountains of northeast Pennsylvania and charged weeks after the murder of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her 20-year-old boyfriend Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

He pleaded guilty in early July and got four life sentences in prison with no possibility of parole.

A motive for the brutal killings remains unknown.

A student told police that Kohberger rarely spoke to students.

Kohberger, who was the teaching assistant and sat at an assistant's desk, would often stand directly behind her to look over her shoulder or "always" stare.

Kohberger was described by faculty as "highly problematic" and issues of "power-tripping."

A female student reportedly had another professor escort her to her car car due to Kohberger's behavior, and also said she believed he would time his class exit to coincide with hers in order to follow.

Several university faculty members reportedly met before Christmas 2022 only days before his arrest to go over details on each of their students, where Kohberger dominated group discussions.

Court documents state that one of Kohberger's professors told her colleagues during the meeting that as one who "works with predators," she argued that "mark my words" if he had been given a PhD, Kohberger she claimed would be "the guy that in many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking and sexually abusing" his students.

