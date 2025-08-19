Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 3:59 AM

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his resignation Monday. He has been named co-deputy director of the FBI. Photo courtesy of Missouri Attorney General's Office/Website
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his resignation Monday. He has been named co-deputy director of the FBI. Photo courtesy of Missouri Attorney General's Office/Website

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has tapped Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to be the new co-deputy director of the FBI.

Bailey, a staunch President Donald Trump ally, announced his resignation Monday as Missouri's attorney general, effective Sept. 8, in order to take on the new position.

"My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level," he said in a statement.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General [Pam] Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

Related

Bailey will be joining Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent-turned right-wing podcaster, as co-deputy director of the FBI, under FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Welcome," Bongino said online in response to Bailey's appointment. "Let's get after it," Patel added.

Bondi said in a statement that she was "thrilled" to welcome Bailey to the FBI.

"His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump's mission," she said. "While we know this is undoubtedly a great loss for Missouri, it is a tremendous gain for America."

The appointment of Bailey as co-deputy director raises questions about the future of Bongino at the department as the known conspiracy theorist got into an argument with the attorney general seemingly over not releasing files related to the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Bondi's handling of the files allegedly caused Bongino to contemplate resigning from the FBI.

Bailey, a Republican, was sworn in as the 44th attorney general for Missouri on Jan. 3, 2023.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has announced a Tuesday 10 a.m. CDT press conference in which he will name Bailey's replacement.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gen. David Allvin has announced he is retiring early as the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, making him the latest high-ranking military member to leave the armed services amid the second Trump administration.
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel receives $2B investment from Japan's SoftBank
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Intel is getting a $2 billion lifeline from Japan's SoftBank, the companies announced Monday after signing a definitive securities purchase agreement.
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks West Texas A&M drag ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court barred West Texas A&M University from enforcing a ban on drag shows on campus, overruling a lower court's decision that said drag shows did not necessarily enjoy First Amendment protections.
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Monday's White House meeting with President Donald Trump, European leaders.
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An explosion occurred Monday evening aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier in Baltimore's Patapsco River, near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024.
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among five people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will be memorialized with a commemorative Forever stamp, issued by the United States Postal Service and released on Oct. 1.

Trending Stories

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Follow Us