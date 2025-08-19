Missouri AG Andrew Bailey named co-deputy FBI director

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has tapped Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to be the new co-deputy director of the FBI.

Bailey, a staunch President Donald Trump ally, announced his resignation Monday as Missouri's attorney general, effective Sept. 8, in order to take on the new position.

"My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level," he said in a statement.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General [Pam] Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

Bailey will be joining Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent-turned right-wing podcaster, as co-deputy director of the FBI, under FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Welcome," Bongino said online in response to Bailey's appointment. "Let's get after it," Patel added.

Bondi said in a statement that she was "thrilled" to welcome Bailey to the FBI.

"His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump's mission," she said. "While we know this is undoubtedly a great loss for Missouri, it is a tremendous gain for America."

The appointment of Bailey as co-deputy director raises questions about the future of Bongino at the department as the known conspiracy theorist got into an argument with the attorney general seemingly over not releasing files related to the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Bondi's handling of the files allegedly caused Bongino to contemplate resigning from the FBI.

Bailey, a Republican, was sworn in as the 44th attorney general for Missouri on Jan. 3, 2023.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has announced a Tuesday 10 a.m. CDT press conference in which he will name Bailey's replacement.