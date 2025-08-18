Texas Democrats return to the state for a second special session

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Texas House Democrats returned to Austin for a second special session after fleeing the state to block a redistricting effort by Republicans and Gov. Greg Abbott.

More than 50 Texas Democrats left the state on Aug. 3, the day before the first special session began. This denied the House a quorum, blocking any state business.

Democrats are claiming victory, even though they now can't prevent a vote in the second special section called Friday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday. The Texas Senate is expected to convene around 6 p.m.

"We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation -- reshaping the entire 2026 landscape," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu said in a statement. "We're returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans' plans than when we left. Our return allows us to build the legal record necessary to defeat this racist map in court, take our message to communities across the state and country, and inspire how to fight these undemocratic redistricting schemes in their own statehouses."

Congressional redistricting generally happens every decade following the publication of U.S. Census Bureau data. Texas has taken the unusual step to redraw its maps at the urging of President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections next year. The maps are expected to produce five more GOP districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, where the Republicans hold a narrow 219 to 212 majority.

Critics and Democrats accuse the Republicans of conducting a power grab in an attempt to rig control over the congressional branch, and have backed their Texas colleagues, who fled to states with Democratic strongholds, including Illinois and California. Texas state House Speaker Dustin Burrows issued civil arrest warrants to force their return to Texas. On Aug. 7, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Burrows filed a lawsuit seeking Illinois to enforce the return of the Democratic lawmakers. It failed because the Illinois judge said his court lacked the jurisdiction.