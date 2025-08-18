Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown launches comeback run

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday he is running for Senate again following his re-election loss last November.

"I didn't plan to run for office again," Brown said in a video posted to social media. "But when I see what's going on, I know I can do something about it for Ohio."

Brown further said that since January, those holding office on the federal level have made things worse for Ohioans, calling out tariffs and increases in drug prices for seniors. He also said that the federal budget bill passed in July will lead to 490,000 Ohioans losing their health coverage.

"Every day, I hear from Ohioans who know the system's rigged," he said in a separate post. "Washington's raising prices and cutting health care to benefit wealthy donors and corporate special interest while workers foot the bill."

"I can't just stay on the sidelines if I can do something about it for Ohio," he added.

"You're the one who rigged the system," Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, posted to X Monday. Moreno defeated Brown last November as Brown ran for a fourth term in the Senate. "Go away."

"He's a loser that can't get a job," Moreno wrote in a different post, commenting on Brown's election announcement video.

Brown will run against Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, who was appointed by Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to replace JD Vance after he became vice president.

"No one fights harder for Ohio than Sherrod Brown," the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, or DSCC, posted Monday on X.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, or NRSC, also commented on Brown's announcement Monday.

"Rather than standing up for Ohio, he spent his time in office fighting for the left," the NRSC alleged on X. "He backed higher taxes, sold out union workers, supported open borders, [and] even pushed sex-change surgeries for kids."

It was widely believed that Brown would be running for governor of Ohio, but was lobbied by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to instead take on Husted as Democrats will battle to take back control of the Senate in next year's midterm elections.

Democrats would need to add four seats and maintain what they already have to overcome the current 53-47 GOP majority.