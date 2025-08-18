U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 9:40 AM

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Tens of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were without power after Hurricane Erin passed through the area, as North Carolina ordered evacuations as the storm approached its coast. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA
Tens of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were without power after Hurricane Erin passed through the area, as North Carolina ordered evacuations as the storm approached its coast. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Outer Banks in North Carolina are under evacuation warning as Hurricane Erin whips up high waves and flooding along the east coast.

Forecasters expect waves of up to 20 feet Wednesday and Thursday. Dare and Hyde counties ordered tourists and residents to leave Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, which are prone to flooding, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

For those who choose to ride the storm out, Hyde County on Sunday said, "It is extremely likely that Hyde County EMS services will not be available in Ocracoke due to Highway 12 being inaccessible. Please take this warning seriously, especially if you have medical issues or are likely to need special care."

Now is the peak tourist season in the area.

Related

"This is not the week to swim in the ocean," Dare County Emergency Management said in its evacuation order. "The risk from surf and flooding will be life-threatening."

Erin isn't expected to fully land on the East Coast, but its proximity to the coast means dangerous waves and riptides are likely along much of Atlantic coast and in Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Strong winds and heavy rainfall in those locations are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the North Carolina coast.

The hurricane already battered the Caribbean, bringing high waves, strong winds and rain to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. More than 50,000 customers were without power.

"As of 7:30 p.m., 95.1% of customers have electrical service. The majority of affected customers are concentrated in the regions of Caguas, Mayagüez, and San Juan, as the rain bands have been moving out of Puerto Rico," Luma Energy, which operates Puerto Rico's power grid, said Sunday night on X.

An extra 2 inches of rainfall is expected in Puerto Rico through Monday night. Up to 6 inches of rain is forecast over the Turks and Caicos and the eastern Bahamas through Tuesday. Flash flooding, landslides and mudslides are possible, it added.

Over the weekend, Erin logged one of the fastest intensification bursts on record in the Atlantic. In just over a day, the storm rose from tropical-storm strength to Category 5, peaking near 165 mph winds on Saturday. Then it eased to Category 3 while replacing its eyewall. Now, the storm is at Category 4, with a broader field.

Puerto Rico Gov. Jennifer González-Colón said there were no residents in shelters and no reports of flooding so far but that flash flooding remains a concern.

It's also unusual to see a Category 5 storm form so early in the season, especially outside of the Gulf of Mexico, CNN reported.

Forecasters have said this year's Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than average. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its updated forecast earlier this month, calling for 13 to 18 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), with five to 9 becoming hurricanes and two to five becoming major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater.

A typical hurricane season brings 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes, three of them major. Climate experts have said global warming is contributing to more frequent and more intense storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the busiest part of the season from mid-August to mid-October.

Latest Headlines

Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's declaration of a crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has again placed military soldiers on the streets of an American city.
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin's outer bands were beginning to lash the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands early Monday after regaining Category 4 strength overnight.
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a 30-year-old man in Maryland over the weekend as part of President Donald Trump's federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement.
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday night declared that Kyiv would not be regaining Moscow-annexed Crimea, nor would it be allowed to join NATO.
Melania Trump asks Putin for peace in letter shared by President Trump
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Melania Trump asks Putin for peace in letter shared by President Trump
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Put to protect the innocence of children in a letter made public by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two American cruise passengers in their 70s drowned in separate incidents on Carnival Cruise Lines' private destination in the eastern Bahamas on Friday.
Brooklyn nightclub shooting kills 3, injures 9
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Brooklyn nightclub shooting kills 3, injures 9
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Brooklyn, N.Y., nightclub left three people dead and nine others hospitalized, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm while positioned northeast of Puerto Rico and is on course to brush along the U.S. East Coast.
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration won't take control of the Washington police force, but more military personnel are being deployed there to ensure safety for all.
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill accused California-based Roblox of enabling online predators to endanger children in a state lawsuit filed on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied

Follow Us