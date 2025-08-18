Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 10:05 PM

Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Mourners attend the funeral services for NYPD officer Didarul Islam at Parkchester Jame Masjid on July 31, in New York City, after Islam and three other people were shot and killed at the 345 Park Avenue office building in Midtown Manhattan. On Monday, the NYPD announced Islam's wife had given birth to the couple's third son. Photo by Derek French/UPI
Mourners attend the funeral services for NYPD officer Didarul Islam at Parkchester Jame Masjid on July 31, in New York City, after Islam and three other people were shot and killed at the 345 Park Avenue office building in Midtown Manhattan. On Monday, the NYPD announced Islam's wife had given birth to the couple's third son. Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among four people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced baby Arham's arrival Monday. Tisch said New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Islam's widow, Jamila Akhter, at Mount Sinai Hospital on Sunday night after she went into labor.

"Out of tragedy, a new life has entered this world," Tisch said. "Arham joins his two big brothers, Ahyan and Azhaan.

"Together, they will carry forward their father's legacy of service and courage -- a legacy the NYPD will guard and uphold with the same devotion Didar gave to this city. Jamila, Ahyan, Azhaan, and now, Arham will forever be part of the NYPD family."

NYPD officer Didarul Islam was killed July 28, while working security inside the New York City skyscraper, which houses the corporate offices of the National Football League and Blackstone. Islam was the first to be struck inside the lobby, where the suspect shot several other people before heading to the elevator. On the 33rd floor, the suspect shot another person and then himself.

Islam, 36, was a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the department and an immigrant from Bangladesh. During his funeral at a Bronx mosque three days later, New York's police commissioner promoted Islam to detective, as thousands of officers and mourners lined the streets.

Since the deadly shooting, two online fundraisers on behalf of Islam's family have raised nearly $500,000 to help care for Islam's wife and three sons. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $80,000, while another fundraiser by several law enforcement and NYPD organizations has received more than $416,000.

"I know how special Arham's birth is for this family that is still dealing with heartbreak after losing their hero," Adams said in a post on X. "Rest in peace, Det. Islam. Your legacy lives on in your beautiful family."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An explosion occurred Monday evening aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier in Baltimore's Patapsco River, near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024.
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will be memorialized with a commemorative Forever stamp, issued by the United States Postal Service and released on Oct. 1.
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots and "inaccurate" voting machines." He has said 2020 election was "rigged."
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced Monday that the Justice Department plans to start releasing its Jeffrey Epstein-related records on Friday.
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Consumer Product Safety Commission issued "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Evie Parts, a former transgender athlete at Swarthmore College, is suing her alma mater and the NCAA after her brief removal from the school's track and field team.
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday in the White House. Trump said the United States will give "very good protection."

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'

Follow Us