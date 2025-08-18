Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among four people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced baby Arham's arrival Monday. Tisch said New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Islam's widow, Jamila Akhter, at Mount Sinai Hospital on Sunday night after she went into labor.

"Out of tragedy, a new life has entered this world," Tisch said. "Arham joins his two big brothers, Ahyan and Azhaan.

"Together, they will carry forward their father's legacy of service and courage -- a legacy the NYPD will guard and uphold with the same devotion Didar gave to this city. Jamila, Ahyan, Azhaan, and now, Arham will forever be part of the NYPD family."

NYPD officer Didarul Islam was killed July 28, while working security inside the New York City skyscraper, which houses the corporate offices of the National Football League and Blackstone. Islam was the first to be struck inside the lobby, where the suspect shot several other people before heading to the elevator. On the 33rd floor, the suspect shot another person and then himself.

Islam, 36, was a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the department and an immigrant from Bangladesh. During his funeral at a Bronx mosque three days later, New York's police commissioner promoted Islam to detective, as thousands of officers and mourners lined the streets.

Since the deadly shooting, two online fundraisers on behalf of Islam's family have raised nearly $500,000 to help care for Islam's wife and three sons. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $80,000, while another fundraiser by several law enforcement and NYPD organizations has received more than $416,000.

"I know how special Arham's birth is for this family that is still dealing with heartbreak after losing their hero," Adams said in a post on X. "Rest in peace, Det. Islam. Your legacy lives on in your beautiful family."